https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945544Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSakanoshita—No. 49, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Reisho Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1998 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSakanoshita—No. 49, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Reisho Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeMore