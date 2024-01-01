rawpixel
Tying Thread, from the series “Women’s Handicrafts: Models of Dexterity" ("Fujin tewaza ayatsuri kagami") by Kitagawa Utamaro
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

