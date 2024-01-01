rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945720
On top and beneath Ryogoku Bridge (Ryogokubashi no ue, shita) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

