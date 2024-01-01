https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Ono Sadakuro in the Play Chuko Ryogoku Ori, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 549 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1372 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Ono Sadakuro in the Play Chuko Ryogoku Ori, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'eiMore