https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAltarpiece with the First Jaina Tirthankara Rishabhanatha Surrounded by Twenty-Three Other TirthankarasOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2401 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAltarpiece with the First Jaina Tirthankara Rishabhanatha Surrounded by Twenty-Three Other TirthankarasMore