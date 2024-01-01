rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946071
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Sakon-gitsune in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Sakon-gitsune in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

