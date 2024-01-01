rawpixel
Geese Descending at Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara no rakugan), from the series "Eight Views of the Edo Pleasure Quarters (Edo irozato hakkei)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

