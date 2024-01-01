rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946296
Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

More