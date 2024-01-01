rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946298
Otafuku Throwing Black Beans to Chase Away the Demons on New Year's Eve (Senmen Otafuku zu) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

