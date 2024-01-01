rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946407
Umezawa Marsh in Sagami Province (Soshu Umezawa hidari), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjurokkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

