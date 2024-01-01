rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946422
Obvious Love (Arawaruru koi), from the series "Anthology of Poems: The Love Section (Kasen koi no bu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

