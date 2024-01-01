https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946432Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLovers in the Garden, from an Untitled Series of Erotic Prints by Hishikawa MoronobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2066 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLovers in the Garden, from an Untitled Series of Erotic Prints by Hishikawa MoronobuMore