rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946529
Otsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika Hokusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Otsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Otsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika Hokusai

More