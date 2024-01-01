rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946619
The Elopement (parody of Akutagawa episode from "Tales of Ise") by Suzuki Harunobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Elopement (parody of Akutagawa episode from "Tales of Ise") by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Elopement (parody of Akutagawa episode from "Tales of Ise") by Suzuki Harunobu

More