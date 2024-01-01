https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946795Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman with a Caged Monkey (Calendar Print for New Year 1776) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2009 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYoung Woman with a Caged Monkey (Calendar Print for New Year 1776) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore