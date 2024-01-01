rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946861
The Goddess Benten Holding a Biwa and a Young Man Holding a Shoulder Drum, from the series "Comparing the Smiles of the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Goddess Benten Holding a Biwa and a Young Man Holding a Shoulder Drum, from the series "Comparing the Smiles of the Lucky Gods (Fukujin egao kurabe)" by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Goddess Benten Holding a Biwa and a Young Man Holding a Shoulder Drum, from the series "Comparing the Smiles of the Lucky Gods (Fukujin egao kurabe)" by Katsukawa Shunsho

More