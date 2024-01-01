rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946874
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kakogawa Honzo in Komuso Attire in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Ichimura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kakogawa Honzo in Komuso Attire in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kakogawa Honzo in Komuso Attire in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More