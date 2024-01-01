https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946891Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Women after a Bath, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 789 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1972 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThree Women after a Bath, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii KiyonagaMore