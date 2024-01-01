rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946891
Three Women after a Bath, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii Kiyonaga
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Three Women after a Bath, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Three Women after a Bath, from the series "A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku Azuma no nishiki)" by Torii Kiyonaga

More