The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Oguri Hangan in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eighth month, 1747 by Torii Kiyomasu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

