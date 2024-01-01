rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947141
Covered Box with Scholars in a Garden Encricled by Birds, Fruits, and Flowers
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Covered Box with Scholars in a Garden Encricled by Birds, Fruits, and Flowers

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Covered Box with Scholars in a Garden Encricled by Birds, Fruits, and Flowers

More