The Minister Toru (Toru no Otodo), from the series "Mirrors of Japanese and Chinese Poems (Shiika shashinkyo)" by Katsushika…
The Minister Toru (Toru no Otodo), from the series "Mirrors of Japanese and Chinese Poems (Shiika shashinkyo)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

