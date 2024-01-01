https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947266Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai SharakuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 796 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1991 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai SharakuMore