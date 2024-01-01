https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLovers Interrupted, sheet 18 from the series "Poems of the Husband and Wife Mane'emon (Haikai meoto Mane'emon)" by Isoda KoryusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 885 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2212 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLovers Interrupted, sheet 18 from the series "Poems of the Husband and Wife Mane'emon (Haikai meoto Mane'emon)" by Isoda KoryusaiMore