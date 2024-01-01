rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947388
Painting, from the series "Fashionable Versions of the Four Accomplishments (Furyu kinkishoga)" by Isoda Koryusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Painting, from the series "Fashionable Versions of the Four Accomplishments (Furyu kinkishoga)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Painting, from the series "Fashionable Versions of the Four Accomplishments (Furyu kinkishoga)" by Isoda Koryusai

More