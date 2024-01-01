https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSudden Shower over Shin Ohashi Bridge and Atake (Ohashi Atake no yudachi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 828 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2069 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSudden Shower over Shin Ohashi Bridge and Atake (Ohashi Atake no yudachi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore