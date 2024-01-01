https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaisaka, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 843 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2107 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMaisaka, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika HokusaiMore