https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948257
The Ten Great Disciples of Confucius (Komon jittetsu), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren meisu juban)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

