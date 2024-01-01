rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948316
Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Hige no Ikyû in “The Soga Play: Announcement of the Spring Season by the Bush Warbler”…
Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Hige no Ikyû in “The Soga Play: Announcement of the Spring Season by the Bush Warbler” (“Hitokidori harutsuge Soga”) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

