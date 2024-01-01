https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight View of Matsuchi Hill and the San’ya Canal (Matsuchiyama San’yabori yakei), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 832 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2080 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNight View of Matsuchi Hill and the San’ya Canal (Matsuchiyama San’yabori yakei), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore