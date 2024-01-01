https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Baramon no Kichi in the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1780 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 594 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1484 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Baramon no Kichi in the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1780 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore