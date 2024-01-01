rawpixel
Returning Sails at Sakai (Sakai no kihan), from the series "Eight Views from the Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura…
Returning Sails at Sakai (Sakai no kihan), from the series "Eight Views from the Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura hakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

