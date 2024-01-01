rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948533
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oume, Wife of Kisaku, in the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato, Performed a the Nakamura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oume, Wife of Kisaku, in the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato, Performed a the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1770 by Ippitsusai Buncho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oume, Wife of Kisaku, in the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato, Performed a the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1770 by Ippitsusai Buncho

More