https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
First Love (Hatsu koi), a parody of the well-curb episode of the "Tales of Ise" by Suzuki Harunobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

