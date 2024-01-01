https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948672Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro III as Kikuchi Hyogo Narikage in the Play Katakiuchi Chuko Kagami, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Sixth Month, 1770 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 558 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1395 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro III as Kikuchi Hyogo Narikage in the Play Katakiuchi Chuko Kagami, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Sixth Month, 1770 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore