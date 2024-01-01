rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948677
Pleasures of the Four Seasons: Colors and Scents of Flowers, left (Shiki no asobi hana no iroka, ge) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pleasures of the Four Seasons: Colors and Scents of Flowers, left (Shiki no asobi hana no iroka, ge) by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Pleasures of the Four Seasons: Colors and Scents of Flowers, left (Shiki no asobi hana no iroka, ge) by Kitagawa Utamaro

More