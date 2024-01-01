rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948736
The Courtesans Somenosuke and Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from the series "A Mirror of Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro yukun awase kagami)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

