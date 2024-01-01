rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948742
Goddess Green Tara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

