rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948805
The Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II Greeting the Audience on His Arrival from Osaka at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II Greeting the Audience on His Arrival from Osaka at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Kumetaro II Greeting the Audience on His Arrival from Osaka at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

More