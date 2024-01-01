rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948828
The First Horseback Ride (Uma norizome), from the series "The Five Fashionable Days of Starting (Furyu go kotohajime)" by…
The First Horseback Ride (Uma norizome), from the series "The Five Fashionable Days of Starting (Furyu go kotohajime)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

