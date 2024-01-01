https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Kobayashi no Asahina Saburo in the Play Kuruwagayoi Komachi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1781 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 558 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1396 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Kobayashi no Asahina Saburo in the Play Kuruwagayoi Komachi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1781 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore