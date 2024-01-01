rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949088
Actor Ichikawa Danjûrô V as Sukeroku in “The Seven Guises of Soga” (“Nanakusa Yosooi Soga”) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actor Ichikawa Danjûrô V as Sukeroku in “The Seven Guises of Soga” (“Nanakusa Yosooi Soga”) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Actor Ichikawa Danjûrô V as Sukeroku in “The Seven Guises of Soga” (“Nanakusa Yosooi Soga”) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

More