https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949351
Archery (Sha), from the series "Informal Versions of the Six Accomplishments in the Floating World (Ukiyoe rikugei ryaku)"…
Archery (Sha), from the series "Informal Versions of the Six Accomplishments in the Floating World (Ukiyoe rikugei ryaku)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

