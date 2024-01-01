https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949401Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Sanogawa Mangiku I as Ohatsu in the play "Sogazaki Shinju," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fourth month, 1719 by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 618 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1544 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Sanogawa Mangiku I as Ohatsu in the play "Sogazaki Shinju," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fourth month, 1719 by Okumura MasanobuMore