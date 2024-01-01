rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949408
Ushiwakamaru (Minamoto no Yoshitsune) defeats Benkei in a game of sugoroku by Totoya Hokkei
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ushiwakamaru (Minamoto no Yoshitsune) defeats Benkei in a game of sugoroku by Totoya Hokkei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Ushiwakamaru (Minamoto no Yoshitsune) defeats Benkei in a game of sugoroku by Totoya Hokkei

More