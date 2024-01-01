rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949465
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as the Boathouse Man Kurofune Chuemon in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as the Boathouse Man Kurofune Chuemon in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1771 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as the Boathouse Man Kurofune Chuemon in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1771 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More