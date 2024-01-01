rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949506
The Koya Jewel River (Koya no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Popular Customs (Fuzoku Mu Tamagawa)" by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Koya Jewel River (Koya no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Popular Customs (Fuzoku Mu Tamagawa)" by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Koya Jewel River (Koya no Tamagawa), from the series "Six Jewel Rivers in Popular Customs (Fuzoku Mu Tamagawa)" by Suzuki Harunobu

More