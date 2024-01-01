https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949601Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloth-fulling Jewel River, from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 894 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2235 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloth-fulling Jewel River, from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Suzuki HarunobuMore