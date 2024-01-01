rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Actor Sakata Hangoro II as Hige no Ikyu in the Play Shida Yakata Yotsugi no Hikibune, Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
The Actor Sakata Hangoro II as Hige no Ikyu in the Play Shida Yakata Yotsugi no Hikibune, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1782 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

