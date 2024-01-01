rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949693
Altar Table with Mandala of Female Tantric Enlightened Being (Vajrayogini)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Altar Table with Mandala of Female Tantric Enlightened Being (Vajrayogini)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Altar Table with Mandala of Female Tantric Enlightened Being (Vajrayogini)

More