Hour of the Ox (Ushi no koku) Fukagawa Pleasure Quarter (Tatsumi), from the series "Customs of Beauties Around the Clock…
Hour of the Ox (Ushi no koku) Fukagawa Pleasure Quarter (Tatsumi), from the series "Customs of Beauties Around the Clock (Fuzoku bijin tokei)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

